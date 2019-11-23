Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could reportedly sign for Napoli in January with the club’s manager Carlo Ancelotti interested in signing him.

The Uruguayan international joined the Gunners from Sampdoria last summer on a transfer fee of £26 million according to BBC and has made 65 appearances for them so far. As of now, Torreira has netted four goals while providing five assists.

This season, the 23-year-old has made 15 appearances for Arsenal but only four of the have been Premier League starts. Unai Emery has used him mostly as a central midfielder rather than his primary position which is that of a deep-lying midfielder.

Calciomercato claim that Napoli manager Ancelotti is interested in signing Torreira in January with AC Milan and Inter Milan also keen.

The Uruguayan international would certainly be a fine addition for the Gli Azzurri who are currently 7th in the Serie A table. Torreira has played in Italy before, making 74 appearances for Sampdoria across all competitions.

However, Arsenal may not be too willing to let go of the midfielder as he could well become a regular starter for them. There’s a good chance Emery could use him ahead of Granit Xhaka who has had a tough season so far.