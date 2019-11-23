“Shall we give Liverpool the league now” – Paul Merson slams VAR decision in Reds’ clash with Palace

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal legend and current Sky Sports Soccer Saturday pundit Paul Merson asked former Liverpool star Phil Thompson ‘Shall we give them the league now’ after Crystal Palace had a goal disallowed by VAR.

The Eagles looked as though they’d taken the lead on the brink of halftime after James Tomkins headed in from Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick.

After the referee consulted VAR, it was deemed that Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren was fouled by Palace forward Jordan Ayew in the build-up to the goal.

Take a look at Ayew’s apparent push on the centre-back here.

Merson wasn’t the only high-profile pundit to disagree with the overruling, Richard Keys branded the decision ‘terrible’.

Some Liverpool fans definitely won’t be happy with Merson’s little dig. After viewing the replays it’s hard not to agree with the decision to disallow the goal.

Lovren could have cleared the ball if he wasn’t sent to the ground by Ayew, this seems to be one of the instances where VAR has actually been used correctly and in a fair and just manner.