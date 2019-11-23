SIX players who could be at risk of Tottenham axe from Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho was officially confirmed as the new Tottenham boss in midweek and he will undoubtedly have plans to stamp his mark on the squad.

The Portuguese tactician steps in to replace Mauricio Pochettino who saw his five-year stint at the helm come to an end, and he’ll be preparing for his first game in charge against West Ham this weekend.

However, many are undoubtedly keen to see what decisions he makes with regards to the squad at his disposal, as he will bring his own ideas and plans for who will play key roles.

Tottenham sit down in 14th place in the Premier League table after 12 games, and so Mourinho will know that he must work quickly to get them moving up the standings to get them back in contention for a Champions League qualification spot.

According to The Sun, the 56-year-old could be set to axe up to six players from his plans moving forward, with doubts raised over Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Juan Foyth, Victor Wanyama and Oliver Skipp.

In contrast, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele are all said to be in his plans and potentially set to play important roles in trying to turn Tottenham’s season around.

Time will tell how things play out, as ultimately it’s still early days given Mourinho only took his first training session on Wednesday. He’ll want to take a closer look at the players over a period of time and in games to determine whether or not he believes that they have a major part to play moving forward, or if they can be shipped out to help him bring in new faces to stamp his mark on the squad.