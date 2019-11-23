Crystal Palace have reportedly contacted Liverpool regarding a move for teenage striker Rhian Brewster.

The 19-year-old who is valued at €4 million according to Transfermarkt, has made two Carabao Cup appearances for the senior team. He has featured in nine matches for the youth and reserve teams, scoring five goals and providing an assist.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Brewster on loan in January and have already contacted Liverpool regarding this.

The 19-year-old who won the Golden Boot in the U17 World Cup in India two years back is someone who can become a regular first-team player for the Reds in the future. At this moment, Liverpool already have the likes of Salah, Mane, Firmino and Origi in attack. Hence, it’s highly unlikely for Brewster to be a regular under Jurgen Klopp except for the Cup fixtures.

A loan move to Crystal Palace might be useful for the young striker and it could help him find more first-team opportunities at Liverpool next season.