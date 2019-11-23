It was always going to be interesting to see if the arrival of Jose Mourinho would lead to some Tottenham players committing their long term futures to the club.

Mauricio Pochettino certainly did a great job, he made Spurs an exciting team to watch and Champions League qualification became almost automatic under him. Despite that, there may have been a feeling that the loss to Liverpool in last year’s final was as far as he could take them.

A report from The Telegraph has commented on the future of some of Spurs’ longest serving players. They indicate that Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are entering the last few months of their contract. That means they can discuss terms with European clubs from January and it was starting to look like they might decide to leave.

They go on to suggest that Alderweireld was ready to leave the club on a free next Summer, but the arrival of Jose Mourinho might have changed that. They even suggest that he feels so re-invigorated by his arrival that he’s now considering signing a new contract.

It would certainly come as a boost for Mourinho, we don’t know if Spurs will have a lot of money to throw around so it could be a big ask to replace those three with limited funds.

The Belgian centre back will turn 31 so this could be a huge decision to make at this point in his career. Most players tend to decline after the age of 33 so it could be his last chance to seek a big move somewhere else if he wanted to.

It will be worth seeing if anything transpires over the next few weeks about his situation. Even if he’s open to staying, if they don’t agree a new deal soon then someone could make him an offer he can’t refuse in January.