Video: Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher scores for Charlton vs Cardiff

In the 12th minute of this afternoon’s Championship clash between Charlton and Cardiff, Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher bagged his 6th goal of the season.

Addicks talisman Macauley Bonne tricked his way into the box before picking out West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko, the attacker mis-kicked the ball and Conor Gallagher pounced on the loose ball to poke the ball into the back of the net.

The 19-year-old midfielder has flourished under Lee Bowyer’s tutelage this season.

Take a look at the ace’s goal below, courtesy of Sky Sports Football:

Charlton lead! Chelsea loanee Connor Gallagher continues his fine form this season for the Addicks ? Watch Charlton v Cardiff live on Sky Sports Football or follow here: https://t.co/zcUgoUdftP pic.twitter.com/cEaRRsc06d — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 23, 2019

Gallagher showed off his impressive reactions to add to his goal tally this afternoon. The ace looks like an exciting prospect for the Blues.

The youngster’s sensational displays have also seen him break into England’s Under-21s team.