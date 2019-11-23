Chelsea’s lead against Manchester City didn’t last very long thanks to some excellent work from superstars Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

N’Golo Kante opened the scoring for the Blues in the 20th minute of the clash.

In the 28th minute of the clash, midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne picked up a loose ball before sending Jorginho to the floor with a lovely piece of skill.

The Belgian then launched an attempt at goal that appeared to be turned into the back of the net after a deflection from Emerson Palmieri.

Around 8 minutes later, Riyad Mahrez showed off his unbelievable talent by beating both Mateo Kovacic and Emerson with a sensational piece of skill before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Take a look at the goals below:

De Bruyne:

Kevin De Bruyne with the beauty #MCICHEpic.twitter.com/rMJeVSkZqr — ANGEL TOPEDO ? (@ThoughtPillow) November 23, 2019

Mahrez:

City’s quick-fire double has put them in pole position in this evening’s mammoth clash. Can Lampard’s men get back into the tie?