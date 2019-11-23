Video: Fede Valverde fires Real Madrid into lead with long-range strike vs Sociedad

Promising midfielder Fede Valverde has fired Real Madrid into the lead in their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad this evening.

In the 46th minute of the tie, Luka Modric recovered the ball after a cross from Karim Benzema and the Croatian superstar used some lovely dribbling to create some space before laying the ball off to Fede Valverde.

The 21-year-old’s first-time effort on goal was turned into the back of the net after a deflection.

Check out the Uruguay star’s strike below:

Los Blancos have a major talent on their hands with Valverde. The ace has impressed so far this season and he’s already established himself as a key international for Uruguay.

Valverde looks ready to take on the responsibility once Luka Modric calls time on his illustrious career.