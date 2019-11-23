Video: Gareth Bale jeered by Real Madrid fans after making return from Wales duty

It will be interesting to see how long the Real Madrid fans decide to stay in the huff with Gareth Bale. Yes he did celebrate Wales qualifying with a flag that read “Wales-golf-Madrid – in that order” on it, but it was clearly a bit of fun.

It was also his chance to take a shot back at the Spanish press who have been so keen to put him down because of his love of golf.

He received a frosty reception at The Bernabeu tonight as he was jeered onto the pitch by the home faithful:

??????????? ? Gareth Bale is welcomed into the game by whistles from all around the Bernabeu! pic.twitter.com/PSk82cBDQx — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 23, 2019

It seems they also decided to make their feelings known in the warm up as well:

Pfiffe gegen #Bale bei der Spielerdurchsage? Einige, das Bernabéu füllt sich aber auch gerade erst…#rmarso pic.twitter.com/wuaCLfou8Q — Nils Kern (@nilskern17) November 23, 2019

If there’s any club in the world that loves drama then it’s Real Madrid. He might not even have to win the fans over, it could just be a case of waiting for someone else to do something wrong and letting them take the abuse instead.