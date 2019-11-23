Menu

Video: ‘Gervinho 2.0’ – These fans blast Arsenal’s £72m Pepe after error vs Southampton

Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe has been labelled as ‘Gervinho 2.0’ by some football fans on social media after a clip emerged of a slight blunder from him during today’s 2-2 draw with Southampton.

The 24-year-old was through on goal but decided to cut the ball back towards Mesut Ozil, the ace’s pass was blocked by Southampton’s defender.

Unfortunately, the attacker’s unselfishness has left him open to criticism from fans of some of Arsenal’s rivals on social media. The Ivorian was compared to his fellow countryman Gervinho who had a mixed spell with the Gunners.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners paid a hefty club-record fee of £72m to bring the forward to the Emirates.

Take a look at the Ivorian’s unfortunate moment below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to Pepe’s slight blunder:

The last point is spot on, it appears that Pepe is lacking confidence right now. What can Unai Emery do to get the best out of Arsenal’s marquee signing?

