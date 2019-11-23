Tottenham secured a 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday as Jose Mourinho opened his account as Spurs boss with three points.

Goals from Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane sealed the victory for the visitors against the Hammers, as they also survived a late scare to deny their rivals a share of the spoils.

In turn, Mourinho will be delighted as Tottenham picked up their first win away from home in the Premier League since January, and he’ll hope to now build on that moving forward.

However, there was a moment late on where tempers and emotions almost boiled over as Harry Kane and Robert Snodgrass clashed with Mourinho watching on from the sideline.

As seen in the video below, it was sparked by a late challenge from the Spurs striker, which Snodgrass clearly didn’t appreciate and let him know about it.

In a rather bizarre move but also to perhaps stop himself from lashing out in a more aggressive manner, the West Ham ace appeared to merely pick Kane up before helping him on his way to the ground as referee Michael Oliver dished out a yellow card apiece.

Fortunately it didn’t kick off from that incident as the players did come together, but order was restored and Mourinho will be keen to focus on the victory and a winning start to life at Tottenham this weekend rather than this incident.

Snodgrass ile Kane aras?ndaki ilginç mücadele. pic.twitter.com/VkXQCFj2uy — Komedia Futbol (@KomediaFutboll) November 23, 2019