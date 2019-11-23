Menu

Video: Harry Kane heads home with top finish to give Tottenham commanding lead

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Tottenham were in full control of their encounter with West Ham on Saturday with Harry Kane putting them 3-0 up before the hour mark.

Jose Mourinho took charge of his first game as Spurs boss, and after early warning signs were seemingly ignored by the Hammers, the visitors began to find their goalscoring touch in the final third.

SEE MORE: Video: Priceless Jose Mourinho reaction to first Tottenham goal under new boss

Heung-min Son was the first man on target before he turned provider and set one up for Lucas Moura to double Tottenham’s lead before half-time.

They didn’t take long to find a third and it was Harry Kane who got it, and as seen in the video below it was a lovely headed finish as he rose highest and drove his effort down into the ground before it beat Roberto to nestle into the back of the net.

That’s now 175 goals for Tottenham but his first under Mourinho, and the Portuguese tactician will certainly hope that there are plenty more to come from him as he looks to guide his new club up the Premier League table quickly from their lowly 14th spot ahead of kickoff.

[morestorie]

More Stories Harry Kane