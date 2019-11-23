Video: Jose Mourinho on ‘charm offensive’ as he arrives for first game as Tottenham boss

Jose Mourinho was all smiles and showed his class as he arrived ahead of his first game in charge of Tottenham as they take on West Ham on Saturday.

The Portuguese tactician was swiftly appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor this week and he had just a matter of days to prepare his new squad for the encounter with the Hammers.

Time will tell whether or not it’s enough to secure an immediately positive start for the former Man Utd boss, but from his first interview to Friday’s press conference and now his arrival at the ground on Saturday, he is certainly cutting a relaxed and happy figure.

As seen in the video below, Mourinho was all smiles as he arrived at the stadium ahead of kickoff, and he even had to time to greet every single mascot lining up to see the Spurs players head towards their dressing room.

That even led BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey to suggest that Mourinho is on a ‘charm offensive’ this week, but time will tell if he’s still smiling later this afternoon with Tottenham needing to secure all three points to start moving up the Premier League table from a lowly 14th place.