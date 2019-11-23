Video: Karim Benzema equalises for Real Madrid vs Sociedad

In the 36th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, Luka Modric whipped in an inch-perfect cross into the box and Benzema turned the ball into the back of the net.

At first look, it seems as though Benzema headed the ball into the back of the net but after taking a closer look it appears as though the ball went in off his shoulder.

Los Blancos fell behind less than two minutes into the match after Sergio Ramos’ horrific back pass proved to be costly.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s equaliser below:

Can Zinedine Zidane’s men pull off a win tonight after a slow start?