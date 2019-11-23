In the 84th minute of today’s clash, Crystal Palace failed to defend a dangerous corner into the box from Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Defender Virgil van Dijk saw a close-range effort cleared away from the goal, but Roberto Firmino was in the right place at the right time to seal a dramatic win for the Reds.

The 28-year-old controlled the ball before slotting it into the bottom corner with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the Brazilian star’s crucial goal below:

With Jurgen Klopp’s men grabbing another crucial late goal, it really is hard to see how anyone could beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season.