Video: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane FINISHES two Crystal Palace stars with fine skill

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane ‘finished’ Crystal Palace stars Patrick van Aanholt and James McArthur with a lovely piece of skill in the opening stages of this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Mane tricked both the Eagles aces with a lovely turn on the touchline. The star forward is playing down the right-wing this afternoon given that Mo Salah’s on the bench.

Check out the Senegalese star’s silky footwork below:

Some Liverpool fans will be hoping that Mane can use some trickery to fire the Reds into the lead after a closely-matched first-half.

