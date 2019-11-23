Video: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane FINISHES two Crystal Palace stars with fine skill

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane ‘finished’ Crystal Palace stars Patrick van Aanholt and James McArthur with a lovely piece of skill in the opening stages of this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Mane tricked both the Eagles aces with a lovely turn on the touchline. The star forward is playing down the right-wing this afternoon given that Mo Salah’s on the bench.

Check out the Senegalese star’s silky footwork below:

Mane just finished two CP defenders ?? pic.twitter.com/fmHg0Gnx3c — Lonita (@Lonita__) November 23, 2019

Some Liverpool fans will be hoping that Mane can use some trickery to fire the Reds into the lead after a closely-matched first-half.