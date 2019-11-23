Menu

Video: Luka Modric scores lovely half-volley for Real Madrid vs Sociedad

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

In the 73rd minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, Gareth Bale played a dangerous cross into the box – whilst being booed by some Los Blancos fans.

The Welshman’s delivery was headed down by Karim Benzema into the path of Luka Modric and the midfield maestro launched a stunning half-volley on goal.

The goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this effort.

Take a look at the Croatian star’s goal below:

Zinedine Zidane’s men managed to take control back in the game despite going behind very early on. Los Blancos are now level with their rivals Barcelona on points.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Gareth Bale Karim Benzema Luka Modric modric Real Sociedad