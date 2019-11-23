Video: Luka Modric scores lovely half-volley for Real Madrid vs Sociedad

In the 73rd minute of this evening’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, Gareth Bale played a dangerous cross into the box – whilst being booed by some Los Blancos fans.

The Welshman’s delivery was headed down by Karim Benzema into the path of Luka Modric and the midfield maestro launched a stunning half-volley on goal.

The goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this effort.

Take a look at the Croatian star’s goal below:

Valverde, Bale, Benzema and Modric in that order lol

What a beautiful pass from karim and an even more beautiful finish by luka #RMARSO pic.twitter.com/LHIvi6z3SI — Sami ?? (@SamiZaiiin) November 23, 2019

Zinedine Zidane’s men managed to take control back in the game despite going behind very early on. Los Blancos are now level with their rivals Barcelona on points.