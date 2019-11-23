Video: N’Golo Kante gives Chelsea lead vs Manchester City with tidy finish

In the 20th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash, midfielder Mateo Kovacic played an inch-perfect pass into N’Golo Kante’s path.

The World Cup winner showed he’s got serious strength by holding off France teammate Benjamin Mendy before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Kante really can do everything.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s opener below, courtesy of Sky Sports and RMC Sport 1:

KANTE STUNS THE ETIHAD! ? It's been coming! Chelsea go ahead through N'Golo Kanté. ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

Can Frank Lampard’s men secure an impressive win against Pep Guardiola’s title challengers?