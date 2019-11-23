Menu

Video: N’Golo Kante gives Chelsea lead vs Manchester City with tidy finish

Chelsea FC Manchester City
In the 20th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League clash, midfielder Mateo Kovacic played an inch-perfect pass into N’Golo Kante’s path.

The World Cup winner showed he’s got serious strength by holding off France teammate Benjamin Mendy before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Kante really can do everything.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s opener below, courtesy of Sky Sports and RMC Sport 1:

Can Frank Lampard’s men secure an impressive win against Pep Guardiola’s title challengers?

