Menu

Video: Palace’s goal vs Liverpool ruled out by VAR for push on Dejan Lovren

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

In the 42nd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, the Eagles had the ball in the back of the net after a header from James Tomkins.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold fouled tricky winger Wilfried Zaha to hand Palace a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic whipped a perfect ball into the box and James Tomkins headed the ball into the back of the net at the far post.

VAR replays showed that Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren was pushed by Palace forward Jordan Ayew, the push actually looked harsher than the one that led to the free-kick.

The Premier League’s official Twitter account confirmed that the goal was disallowed for a foul by Ayew on Lovren.

Take a look at the VAR decision to rule out the goal below, courtesy of DAZN:

This seems to be a much better example of VAR in use. The decision seems spot on.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Dejan Lovren Jordan Ayew Lovren VAR