Video: Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos gifts Sociedad goal with terrible back pass

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos made a horrific mistake for Los Blancos less than two minutes into this evening’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.

With just under two minutes gone from tonight’s match, Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard – who is currently on loan to Sociedad, pressured Sergio Ramos into playing the ball back towards his own goal.

The Spain legend’s pass ultimately fell short, leaving Sociedad forward Willian Jose the chance to latch onto the ball.

The Brazilian star effortlessly rounded Thibaut Courtois before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the veteran defender’s costly error below:

Zinedine Zidane’s men have got off to a horrific start, can Los Blancos turn it around?