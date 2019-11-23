Video: Roberto Lukaku shows his clinical instincts to produce a fine finish for Inter Milan

It’s probably a sign of how the form of Marcus Rashford has lifted the mood around Manchester United fans at the moment. It wasn’t long ago that every Romelu Lukaku goal was greeted with dismay and fans bemoaning the decision to sell him.

It’s not to say that he wouldn’t improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. He’s certainly found his goal scoring form again in Serie A for Inter Milan.

He showed great persistence and prolific instincts to put his side 3-0 up away to Torino tonight:

The Belgian has now reached double figures for league goals already this season, so it certainly looks like he made the right choice in moving. It’s also possible that Antonio Conte knows how to adapt his system to get the best out of him.