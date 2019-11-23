In the 48th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, the Reds made the Eagles pay with a well-worked counter-attacking move.

Roberto Firmino picked up the ball on the halfway line and charged forward before playing the ball into Andrew Robertson.

The tireless Scotsman delivered a cross into Firmino but the Brazilian missed the ball and Mane capitalised by controlling the ball with his chest before firing it into the bottom corner with an instinctive left-footed half-volley.

Check out the Senegalese star’s opener below, courtesy of beIN Sports and DAZN:

Sadio Mane scores the goal to put Liverpool ahead of Crystal Palace! Robertson with the assist!#CRYLIV #FPL pic.twitter.com/ONUqOYwigw — RouteOneFootball (@RouteOneFootbal) November 23, 2019

Mane pulled off a great finish to get the Reds in front.