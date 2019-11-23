Menu

Video: Sadio Mane fires Liverpool into lead vs Palace with superb finish

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
In the 48th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, the Reds made the Eagles pay with a well-worked counter-attacking move.

Roberto Firmino picked up the ball on the halfway line and charged forward before playing the ball into Andrew Robertson.

The tireless Scotsman delivered a cross into Firmino but the Brazilian missed the ball and Mane capitalised by controlling the ball with his chest before firing it into the bottom corner with an instinctive left-footed half-volley.

Check out the Senegalese star’s opener below, courtesy of beIN Sports and DAZN:

Mane pulled off a great finish to get the Reds in front.

