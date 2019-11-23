In the 69th minute of today’s clash between Arsenal and Southampton, the referee pointed to the spot after Kieran Tierney pulled down forward Danny Ings in the box.

Southampton academy graduate James Ward-Prowse stepped up to take the penalty and his effort was stopped by an amazing save from Bernd Leno.

Unfortunately, the stopper’s heroics weren’t enough as Ward-Prowse got to the rebound first and tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Ward-Prowse’s spot-kick below:

Unai Emery’s position will certainly be questioned if the Gunners fall to a side that came in to today’s clash as nailed-on relegation candidates.