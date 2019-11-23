Why Jose Mourinho left Christian Eriksen out of his first Tottenham XI

Jose Mourinho takes charge of his first game as Tottenham boss on Saturday as they face rivals West Ham in a crunch clash for both sides.

The Hammers have been in poor form and will be desperate for a win, while Mourinho will want to make a positive start to life at Spurs.

In turn, it promises to be an intriguing encounter, although Christian Eriksen will not feature from the opening whistle as the new Tottenham boss has left him out of his starting line-up.

As seen in the video below in his pre-match interview, the 56-year-old cut a calm and relaxed figure and explained his decision to leave the Danish international out in a rather candid answer as he simply suggested that he is still trying to work out where Eriksen’s head and heart lie.

Speculation over the summer suggested that the playmaker was angling for an exit from north London, but a departure failed to materialise and he has since struggled to hit top form.

With that in mind, it appears as though Mourinho isn’t convinced as of yet that including him in his team is the best decision for the club, and so Eriksen will watch on from the sidelines to start his reign.

Time will tell if that situation changes, or whether Eriksen will be looking for a new club in January following a lack of playing time since the managerial change at Spurs.