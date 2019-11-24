Video: Ajax and Heracles stage classy on-pitch protest against racism

Ajax and Heracles staged a classy on-pitch protest at the start of their game yesterday.

Watch the video below as the two clubs took a stand against racism by not kicking the ball for the first minute of their match.

Ajax and Heracles didn’t kick the ball for the first minute of today’s league match in protest at racism. Clubs across the country’s top two divisions agreed to the measure after Excelsior’s Ahmad Mendes Moreira was subjected to racist abuse last weekend. pic.twitter.com/T200UexKdj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 23, 2019

This follows recent racist chanting towards Excelsior’s Ahmad Mendes Moreira, and it’s nice to see other Dutch clubs stand with him in solidarity.

There is no place for racism in football or society as a whole, and it would be nice if more clubs could stage protests like this and do what they can to encourage FIFA and UEFA to take stronger action against teams whose fans are guilty of xenophobic chanting.