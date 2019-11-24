Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold produces another incredible pass in Liverpool win over Crystal Palace

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps on producing these amazing cross-field balls in recent Reds matches.

The 21-year-old truly is a phenomenal talent, with his superb play going forward proving instrumental to the club’s recent success in the Champions League, as well as to their fast start in this season’s Premier League title race.

That cross-field ball ?

The touch ? Boss ? pic.twitter.com/TktOHpXInx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 24, 2019

Watch above as Alexander-Arnold spreads another lovely long ball across the pitch as he once again played a key role in helping Liverpool to victory away to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Passes like this are reminiscent of legendary midfielders like Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso at Anfield, but it’s hard to remember a full-back with as good a passing range as this at any club in recent years.