According to the Sun, Wolves youngster Owe Otasowie is attracting the interest of some top European clubs after his breakthrough into the Midlands outfit’s Under-23s side this season.

The Sun report that the centre-back attracting the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga giants Schalke, as well as Premier League powerhouses Arsenal and Liverpool.

News of PSG’s interest in the defender comes after his solid performance against them in the Premier League International Cup.

As per HITC, some Wolves fans were massively impressed with the ace’s display.

The 18-year-old’s contract with the Wanderers expires this summer, as per the Sun, so top European outfits would be able to seal the ace’s signature for little compensation.

Otasowie is eligible to represent England, Nigeria or the USA.

Otasowie made one appearance for the United States’ Under-18s last summer but the Sun add that the defender is yet to decided on his international future.

Perhaps the talented ace will pledge his international allegiance once he’s hopefully broken into Wolves’ first-team.

Otasowie can also play as a defensive midfielder and he’s only broken into Wolves’ Under-23s side this season. The youngster has four Premier League 2 appearances to his name, as well as two outings in the EFL Trophy under his belt.