According to the Times (subscription required), Arsenal are eyeing former captain Mikel Arteta and ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as potential replacements for Unai Emery.

The Times report that the Gunners were keen on sticking with Unai Emery for the season but yesterday’s unflattering performance has shifted their position and the Spaniard may be on the chopping block.

It’s also added that any failures in upcoming matches against relegation candidates Norwich, as well as Brighton and London rivals West Ham will see the former Paris Saint-Germain boss relived of his duties at the Emirates.

The north London outfit have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League. After an impressive early start to the campaign, the Gunners have slipped to 8th place.

It’s even reported that Raul Sanllehi, the club’s head of football, has made his disappointment known to Emery in a meeting at the Emirates two weeks ago.

With Allegri taking some time off football after resigning from Juventus in the summer, it’s unclear when the Italian wishes to return to the touchline.

Arteta made 150 appearances for Arsenal during a five-year spell in north London, given his ties to the club it seems as though the retired midfielder would be a great option to take the club forward.

The Times even reiterate that the Spaniard was set to take over the Gunners when Arsene Wenger left after impressing in his job interview – the club ultimately changed their minds and went with Emery.

It’s also reported that Allegri was interviewed at the time.

Arteta has been honing his craft as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City for the past few years, his knowledge of both Arsenal and the Premier League may make him the ideal replacement for Emery.