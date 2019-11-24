Arsenal’s decline under Unai Emery has been fairly obvious from watching them on the pitch, with the Gunners no longer the stylish, attack-minded side that they were under Arsene Wenger.

Even though Wenger had his problems for much of the second half of his Arsenal reign, he did at least consistently deliver top-four finishes (apart from his last two seasons, at least), and his sides could almost always be guaranteed to put on a show.

Emery, however, has not yet got Arsenal looking like a top four side as they missed out last season and continue to struggle this term.

On top of that, the Spanish tactician has his teams playing some dire football as they’re often outplayed even by opponents such as Crystal Palace, Watford and Southampton.

To sum up just how bad it’s got, this graph from David Wall in the tweet below paints a very clear picture…

In terms of shot difference, Arsenal were always pretty consistent under Wenger in creating more chances than their opponents.

AFC were often criticised for not taking those chances, but the drop off in actual shots in comparison to their opponents in Emery’s two seasons is hugely alarming.

From a shot difference of +170 in Wenger’s final season, Arsenal were down to -32 last year, and are currently on -56.

It will surely soon be time for change at the Emirates Stadium if Emery cannot get even these basics right.