Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has explained how different life is with his new club than it had been under Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Despite Hazard always being a star performer for the Blues under a number of different managers, it seems the Belgium international did not always enjoy the training methods of some of the coaches he had to work under.

Conte was a slightly defensive-minded manager, while Sarri liked a possession-based game but was known for being a little stubborn and rigid on his tactics.

The Italian duo didn’t last particularly long at Stamford Bridge so it may well be that they weren’t too popular with other players, and Hazard says he’s enjoying doing more training with the ball now under Zinedine Zidane.

Discussing the differences in an interview with L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Mirror, he said: “The training is always with the ball.

“When you have experimented with Italians, as I have done with Conte or Sarri, you have much less fun. Everything is more framed.”

This will no doubt hurt some CFC fans who will be missing watching Hazard dazzle them with his skills week in, week out.

The 28-year-old was a joy to watch for much of his time in the Premier League and there’s no doubt Chelsea are weaker without him in their squad.