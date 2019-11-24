Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale has been given some surprise praise from pundit Stan Collymore despite controversially posing with a flag mocking his club after Wales’ recent win over Hungary.

The former Tottenham man was notably seen posing and celebrating with a flag that suggested he prioritised playing golf over playing for his current club, something which did not go down well with his fans as he was jeered upon making his return to action for them this weekend.

Bale has often had a difficult relationship with Madrid in recent times, and Collymore actually says he thinks the Welshman’s slightly mocking gesture towards Los Blancos is justified.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, the former Liverpool star accused Real of not respecting Bale either, and praised the player for hitting back.

He said: “I love the fact Gareth Bale stuck it to Real Madrid and the Madridistas by celebrating Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification success with a ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ banner.

“It was the same as scoring a goal and running past the away end while giving them the bird.

“He has been dealt with appallingly by Real and Zinedine Zidane, who should know better after his own experiences as a player.

“Had Zidane and Real treated Bale anywhere near what his status in the game deserves, then he wouldn’t have felt the need to do it.”

While Collymore may have a point about how Real have perhaps overlooked Bale’s fine contributions to the club, it does still seem highly unprofessional of Bale to have aimed a dig at them in this way while still contracted to them.

Any justified criticisms could no doubt wait until he leaves the Bernabeu or once he retires from playing.