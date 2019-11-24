Menu

‘Good Joke’ – These Manchester United fans react to ace’s inclusion in lineup vs Sheffield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to experiment with three centre-back’s and two wing-backs against Sheffield United for today’s Premier League clash at Bramall Lane.

The United legend has made just one change to the side that beat Brighton before the international break, with defender Phil Jones coming in for starlet Scott McTominay.

Promising ace Brandon Williams has retained his place in the starting lineup after showcasing his talent recently. The ace will be hoping to knuckle down after being called out for sliding in the DMs by Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.

United fans will want him to be focused on a different kind of sliding from now on.

Here’s how some United fans reacted to the team news:

Today’s outing will actually be Jones’ first in the Premier League this season. The England international has only featured in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this term.

Perhaps highly-rated defender Axel Tuanzebe isn’t ready for a start this afternoon.

The Red Devils have the perfect chance to build some momentum with a victory this afternoon, Solskjaer’s side will move into 5th place in the league if they can get all three points against Chris Wilder’s resilient Blades.

