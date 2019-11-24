‘I don’t know how to dribble’ – Barcelona’s Griezmann speaks at Puma event

According to the MailOnline, Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann has surprisingly admitted that he doesn’t know how to dribble whilst speaking at a Puma event in Spain.

The World Cup winner professed that his skills lie in other areas of the game, he may have even surprised some of his teammates with his comments.

BarcaTimes understand that Griezmann was at the event alongside; current teammates Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti, French legend Thierry Henry and former teammate Jan Oblak.

Here’s what the Frenchman had to say at the Puma event in Spain:

‘I don’t know how to dribble, I like to take one or two touches, at pace,’

‘I like that the ball comes out cleanly and to shoot at goal.’

As per Barcelona’s official website, the La Liga champions paid the forward’s mammoth €120m release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Griezmann has so far struggled to prove his marquee price-tag, the superstar only has four goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Ernesto Valverde will have to conjure up a plan to get the best out of the Frenchman very soon considering the club’s massive investment into his signature.

Griezmann will have to be at his best if Barcelona are serious about re-establishing themselves as the best team in the world. The Blaugrana haven’t won a Champions League title since the 2014/15 season.