According to the Mirror via Le Parisien, Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has told the press that he would ‘try’ to help Los Blancos sign superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe in the future.

The Mirror report that the forward is currently contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until 2022.

The 20-year-old looks like a shoe-in to contend for the Ballon d’Or for the next decade so it’s not surprising to see Madrid constantly linked with the ace.

Mbappe is about as ‘Galactico’ as you can get.

Get French Football News report via L’Equipe that the attacker isn’t convinced about re-signing with the Parisians, the youngster is also aware that the longer he stays with the French champions – the harder it will be to leave.

As per the Metro, Mbappe’s asking price is expected to exceed the £200m mark. It seems as though any deal taking the forward away from Paris will involve a new world-record fee.

Here’s what Hazard had to say on the World Cup winner:

“In a few years he will be the best player in the world. He is a great talent.”

“If he continues like this, Kylian will go down as one of the best players in history.”

“A footballer always dreams of playing with the best and if tomorrow I was able to help bring him to Real Madrid, I would try.”

“Although, I don’t think anyone will ask me for an opinion.”

Zinedine Zidane’s side would certainly become feared once more if they were to capture Mbappe’s signature in the future.

Los Blancos will have the chance to see the ace in action against themselves when Madrid meet PSG in the Champions League next week.

There’s no doubting that Mbappe has the ability to take on the mantle as the biggest star in world football once the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi call time on their illustrious careers.