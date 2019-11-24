Andy Gray feels that Jose Mourinho could take Tottenham to the Champions League final this season.

The Portuguese joined the club as their new manager just hours after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. Mourinho’s first-match in charge saw Spurs beating West Ham 3-2 in the latter’s backyard, thus registering their first away league win since January.

The win saw Tottenham climb to ninth in the Premier League table with 17 points to their name. Gray has said that he won’t be surprised if Mourinho managed to take Spurs to the Champions League final this season. Speaking to beIN Sports, the former Chelsea player said: “I’m going to make a statement here, I wouldn’t be surprised if he [Mourinho] takes them back to the Champions League final this year. I am telling you. If they beat Olympiacos in midweek then they can forget it till February.

“When February comes around he’ll have been there for a while and this is pretty much the team that got to the final last year. With Mourinho, stranger things have happened. We can revisit this in six months.”

The Portuguese has won two Champions League titles and on both occasions, his team wasn’t a heavy favorite to win the competition. Hence, it won’t be much of a surprise if Mourinho does the same with Tottenham this season.

Spurs are on the brink of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League and a win against Olympiacos on Tuesday will see them qualify.