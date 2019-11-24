Arsenal legend Tony Adams slammed the club’s performance against Southampton and feels that they aren’t progressing under Emery.

The Gunners slipped to 7th in the league table after their 2-2 draw against the Saints. Two goals from Alexandre Lacazette helped them salvage a point after being trailing twice. Many Arsenal fans booed the team after the final whistle was blown.

Adams called the Gunners’ performance terrible and felt that they deserved the boos. As quoted by talkSPORT, the former Gunners captain told BT Sport: “I’m just smashed to bits with the performance. At one point Ozil was sweeper, getting the ball off his keeper and trying to run it through everybody. The boos are deserved – it was a terrible, terrible performance, very disjointed, no defending in sight. That’s a really poor performance and I don’t want any coach losing his job, but the club’s not going forward, it’s not progressing.

“I can put a team together that’s more organised than that!. They’re all sleeping, look at Luiz here. What is Luiz doing? He’s just standing there.”

Arsenal’s performance was pretty disappointing yesterday and they need to turn things around quickly if they are to stand a chance of finishing in the top four this season. If their performances don’t improve soon, then there’s a good chance of Emery getting sacked.

The Gunners’ next match is in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday before playing Norwich City at Carrow Road next weekend.