Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said that his side didn’t put in their best performance against Crystal Palace.

The Reds maintained their unbeaten run in the Premier League by beating the Eagles 2-1 thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Crystal Palace made things hard for Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp’s side showed their character and eventually managed to secure all three points.

Alexander-Arnold said that the match at Selhurst Park was a tough one and the Reds were not at their best. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 21-year-old said: “There was obviously a lot of emotion out there. It was a tough game and this is always one of the toughest places to come, Selhurst Park, with the crowd right on top of you it’s going to be a really tough game.

“They’ve got some really good players and it’s always, for some reason, really difficult coming here so we’ve done well to get the win. We knew it meant a lot so hopefully we’ll be able to keep going and use this as momentum. The first game back after an international [break] is always difficult because you go away, you play a different style and then you have to try to come back in.

“You’ve got players travelling all over the world and obviously a bit of jetlag in there but, again, we’ve come back to have a few days of training and we’ve performed not at our best but we’ve got the win. That’s what good teams do, find a way to win, and that’s what we have done.”

Liverpool’s win at Selhurst Park sees them maintain an eight-point lead over Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table with 37 points. The Reds’ next fixture is against Napoli at Anfield and they’ll be eager to avenge the defeat in Naples a couple of months back. A win will see Liverpool confirm their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.