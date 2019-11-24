Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona as the main contenders for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The exciting young England international is enduring a difficult season with Dortmund, as detailed in this report from The Athletic.

It remains to be seen what will come next for Sancho, but Goal have been among the recent sources to link him with Man Utd in a potential £100million transfer, possibly as early as this January.

According to The Athletic, however, it looks like Sancho won’t be agitating for a move in the middle of the season, though there is plenty to suggest he is unhappy with his situation at his current club.

The report goes on to say the 19-year-old is going to take his time over his future, but even most neutral fans will surely be hoping this top talent makes his way back to England.

Sancho started his career at Manchester City but made the wise move to continue his development abroad.

He has since more than taken his opportunities in the Bundesliga, showing he could now come back and be a starter for any big six club.

United badly need a quick and creative player like Sancho in their squad after the recent failure of Alexis Sanchez, who performed well below expectations before being loaned out to Inter Milan this summer.

Liverpool are in less desperate need of new attacking players due to the form of their world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, though more options are always useful and one imagines Jurgen Klopp could find room for Sancho by perhaps tinkering with his tactics.

It could be, however, that Sancho will be tempted to once again continue playing abroad with Real or Barca after doing so well in Germany.