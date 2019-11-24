Everything is going Liverpool’s way at the moment, with a late goal from Roberto Firmino this weekend maintaining the Reds’ unbeaten start to the season and their big lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool narrowly missed out to Manchester City for the title last term, but are now nine points ahead of the reigning champions after a superb start to the 2019/20 campaign.

While LFC have been brilliant, they’ve also no doubt benefited from some moments of luck, most notably with a number of late goals and some questionable decisions from VAR during their recent win against City at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has also had to contend with a number of major injury problems, with the Daily Mirror now reporting on yet another blow.

Guardiola is quoted by the Mirror as suggesting Sergio Aguero has picked up a bad muscular problem, which will no doubt make it even harder for MCFC to catch up with their rivals.

“Sergio will be bad, I think. Tomorrow we will know it. The feeling is it’s muscular,” the manager said.

City have Gabriel Jesus as a very capable alternative up front, but few players in world football can truly replace what Aguero brings this side.

Liverpool have, meanwhile, coped well with injuries of their own, with Alisson missing a large chunk of the start of the season, while Mohamed Salah also sat out the win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.