Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered a hugely positive update on the fitness of star forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international was injured for Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Klopp says he’s now ready to start him for the Reds in their Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday night.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, Klopp said: “Mo is all good. He couldn’t train for nine days.

“He was with Egypt, went home, trained 60-70% the day before yesterday, and was first time 100% yesterday.

“We had to make the decision whether to start him or not. We didn’t start him, we were about to bring him on when we scored the winner (with five minutes remaining).

“So we could rest him today. That’s really good. Wednesday he will be back.”

Liverpool fans will be breathing a sigh of relief at that news, with Salah proving to be a hugely important part of their side for the last couple of years.

And although Klopp is not short of quality in attack with the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino still available and on top form in the win over Palace, it certainly helps having quality players like Salah back for a big game like Napoli.

The Serie A giants beat LFC in their group game earlier in the season, but Klopp and co. will be hoping for three points when they meet again at Anfield on Wednesday night.