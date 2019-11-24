Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager for his club to seal an ambitious transfer swoop for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds defender is one of the finest young players in the world and looks an ideal fit for Guardiola’s style of play at City, while it would also be understandably tempting for the reigning Premier League champions to weaken their rivals.

Liverpool currently sit top of the table after a superb start to the season, with Alexander-Arnold once again showing himself to be one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players.

Still, this could see him poached by City as Guardiola pushes for the club to launch a bid of around €100million for the England international.

This is according to Don Balon, who have also linked Alexander-Arnold with Barcelona in the past.

The Spanish outlet claims Guardiola is obsessed with this signing, but one imagines LFC will surely do all they can to hang on to such an important player.

That said, Liverpool have previously lost Raheem Sterling to City at a young age despite him becoming a key figure during his time at Anfield.

Things have changed since then, so one imagines the Merseyside giants could now more easily persuade a player like Alexander-Arnold that he can fulfil his ambitions with them.

The 21-year-old won the Champions League with Liverpool last season and could now be on his way to becoming a Premier League title winner this term.