We’ve seen a trend of transfer fees being blown out of proportion in recent years, so the top clubs have started to stockpile younger players in the hope that a few of them make the grade.

When you consider that a world class player can easily cost £100m just now, if you can sign 40 youth players for £1m each and a few make it then it’s still cheaper. It might be morally repugnant and also ruins the game, but it makes business sense.

Only it looks like some clubs might be fighting back by demanding huge fees for their younger players. Eduardo Camavinga has gained a lot of attention for his performances for Rennes this season, and the bigger clubs have started to circle.

The Sun reported that Man United and Barcelona were showing an interest in the midfielder, but he won’t be going for cheap. They suggest that the French club would be looking for a fee of around £51.5m to let him leave.

When you consider that would be a bigger fee than Real Madrid paid for Zinedine Zidane when he was in his prime at Juventus, it shows where we are with transfer fees just now.

Camavinga has played in most of Rennes’ games this season so it’s clear that he’s capable of playing first team football even at his young age, but it would be a big step up to play for United or Barca.

For that fee they would surely want him to be capable of playing in their first team, which might be too much to ask at this point.