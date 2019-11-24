Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at loan deals for Manchester United in January transfer window

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted his club could be in the market for loan signings in the upcoming January transfer window.

Speaking about his plans for January, Solskjaer admitted he didn’t have a set target in terms of how much he felt he needed to spend to strengthen his squad.

The Norwegian did suggest, however, that he has some big names in mind as he admitted it might be difficult to get the signings he wants in the middle of the season as that’s when clubs don’t want to sell their stars.

Solskjaer could therefore try more short-term deals by looking at the loan market, which could be sensible for United as they look in need of any help they can get to improve in the second half of the season and grab a top four spot.

Man Utd were busy in the summer, bringing in Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it certainly still looks like they could do with more new faces in other areas of the squad.

Discussing the Red Devils’ potential January business on the club’s official site, Solskjaer said: It’s not about X amount of money.

“[Buying players] is about who we think is going to be good for the club in the long term, not just for three or four months.

“[Are those people available?] Probably not, because that’s the thing in January – not many clubs will sell players they want to keep in January.

“Maybe one or two could be a loan deal, but that’s not a money thing, that’s to help the team. But we’re getting players back. We’re looking at what can be available for us.”