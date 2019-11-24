Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique are reportedly urging the club to seal the transfer of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden international has shone for the Red Devils in recent times, improving slowly and steadily in the last year or so to become one of the team’s most reliable performers.

This actually saw Lindelof linked with Barcelona during the summer, with the Catalan giants in need of more options at centre-back at the moment.

It now seems Lindelof is back on Barca’s radar as Messi and Pique are both informing the club that they think the 25-year-old could be a fine purchase, according to Don Balon.

Another benefit of signing Lindelof this January is that he would not be cup tied for the Champions League, as United are not in the competition this season.

It remains to be seen how likely it is for Man Utd to let a key player go in the middle of a campaign, but they might find it increasingly difficult to hold on to their stars as they go through something of a slump.

MUFC themselves have been linked with new defensive signings, so it may be that Lindelof will be sacrificed for another big name coming in in defence.