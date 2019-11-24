Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a rather bold claim about summer signing Daniel James.

While there’s no doubt the young Wales international has made a bright start at Old Trafford since his summer move from Swansea City, Solskjaer might just be getting a little ahead of himself with his latest claim on the player.

Speaking ahead of Man Utd’s trip to Sheffield United later today, the Norwegian tactician singled out James for praise, describing him as the best defensive winger in the world.

“Not really (surprised by him) because when you sit down and speak to the boy you can see an ambitious, driven boy who knows what he wants,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He is very analytical and is critical of himself, so he is the right type. The attributes are what you see first. His speed, his one-against-one skills.

“He is probably the best defensive winger in the world with his honesty, commitment and the way he does his recovery runs and doing his back tackles.

“It is unbelievable, but that is also base for his attacking football because it gives him the space to run into, so I am not that surprised, though very pleased, of course.”

Solskjaer is clearly a big fan of what James brings to the team in terms of his work rate, and it is true that he has looked very accomplished in almost all areas of the pitch this season.

Still, it’s very early days yet for the 22-year-old, and it remains to be seen if he can keep up this fine form for United.

Fans will hope this high praise from Solskjaer can give him even more confidence to continue these strong performances, though it could also put unnecessary pressure on the youngster.