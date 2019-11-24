Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay €60 million for the signature of Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 20-year-old is among the finest talents in Italy at present and has been a key player for the Giallorossi since joining them from Inter Milan. So far, Zaniolo has amassed 11 goals and three assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. This season, the Italian international has netted five while providing an assist against Istanbul Basaksehir in 16 appearances so far.

According to Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero, Manchester United and PSG both are interested in signing Zaniolo and are willing to offer €60 million for him.

The 20-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a right-winger although most of his goals have come playing in the latter position. Both Manchester United and PSG shall have landed a big fish if they manage to sign him. However, Zaniolo will most likely find more game time at Old Trafford as the Parisians already have a solid attack.

Manchester United need some bolstering upfront and the 20-year-old could be pretty useful for them.