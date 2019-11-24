Menu

(Photos) – These Man United fans think Ed Woodward argued with Sir Alex Ferguson

Some Manchester United fans have been left shocked after photos emerged on social media of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson having an intense chat with current chief Ed Woodward.

United’s former chief executive David Gill was also alongside the pair as they appeared to be involved in a heated chat in the stands.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side managed to complete a comeback against Sheffield United – only for Scotsman Oli McBurnie to grab a late equaliser to secure a draw for the Blades.

Take a look at the pair’s conversation below:

Here’s how some fans reacted to the pictures:

We’d be very surprised if Sir Alex and Woodward were actually arguing, perhaps fans should consider that these images don’t tell the full story of exactly what was happening at this moment.

If ever it was found that any member of staff spoke to Sir Alex in such a manner, there’s absolutely no doubt that the club’s fanbase would be shocked.

