(Photos) – These Man United fans think Ed Woodward argued with Sir Alex Ferguson

Some Manchester United fans have been left shocked after photos emerged on social media of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson having an intense chat with current chief Ed Woodward.

United’s former chief executive David Gill was also alongside the pair as they appeared to be involved in a heated chat in the stands.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side managed to complete a comeback against Sheffield United – only for Scotsman Oli McBurnie to grab a late equaliser to secure a draw for the Blades.

Take a look at the pair’s conversation below:

Sir Alex, David Gill and Ed Woodward in the stands. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/uyqCN8GvyG — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 24, 2019

Sir Alex Ferguson and Ed Woodward having an intense chat at Bramall Lane. ? pic.twitter.com/o9Tl6PlbXs — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 24, 2019

Here’s how some fans reacted to the pictures:

Ed Woodward is finished. The one person you do not argue with is Sir Alex Ferguson. #InOleWeTrust — Robert Berning (@Robert_Berning) November 24, 2019

What right does are Woodward have to even clean Sir Alex’s boots let alone argue with him? — ? (@D4NlELL) November 24, 2019

If there is any visual representation of the current balance of power at Manchester United, I think this is it. — ? (@utdrobbo) November 24, 2019

Feel bad for him dearly. Spent his life building something. For it to be destroyed in a couple of years l. — Toni ? (@MUFCToni) November 24, 2019

Looks like Woodward told Fergie his plans moving forward. — ? Memz ? (@MemzaMillion) November 24, 2019

We’d be very surprised if Sir Alex and Woodward were actually arguing, perhaps fans should consider that these images don’t tell the full story of exactly what was happening at this moment.

If ever it was found that any member of staff spoke to Sir Alex in such a manner, there’s absolutely no doubt that the club’s fanbase would be shocked.