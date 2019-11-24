Arsenal are reportedly up against Inter Milan in a transfer battle for exciting Brazilian wonderkid Reinier Jesus.

The 17-year-old looks a hugely promising attacking midfield talent who could be the next big thing from Brazil to make a career for himself in Europe.

Arsenal did well to sign another teenage talent from Brazil during the summer as they brought in Gabriel Martinelli, who has made a fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

And now, it’s being claimed by the Sun that they’re alongside Inter in the running for this potential £60million transfer deal.

The Gunners are targeting a move for Reinier amid doubts over the future of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so he could be being eyed as a long-term replacement, the Sun’s report suggests.

Most Arsenal fans would surely agree that some investment is needed as soon as possible after a poor start to the season.

Still, many would probably also argue that the priority should be changing the manager as Unai Emery seems to be badly struggling to get the best out of this squad.

The Spanish tactician has, however, tended to be quite good at bringing young players through, so could perhaps do with a big talent like Reinier coming in as another option.

If, however, there is some chance of losing Aubameyang, as the Sun mention, it’s surely going to take more than just signing youngsters like this to fill the void.