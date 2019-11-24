Roma Twitter account trolls Manchester United over Chris Smalling success

It’s always a risky move when one club’s social media team decides to start trolling another team. It might gain you some attention in the moment, but the internet never forgets and it will probably come back to bite at some point.

Admittedly this effort from Roma isn’t directly addressed to the Man United page, but the intent is there. They reference some old tweets and have a decent dig at United over Chris Smalling.

The defender has had some great performances since making the move to Italy. He’s been allowed to purely focus on defending and it’s highlighting the stronger parts of his game. At Old Trafford he would often need to bring the ball out of defence and he struggled.

He had another great game today and actually provided a vital contribution in an attacking sense. He scored one and assisted the two other goals in a 3-0 win over Brescia.

That led to this from the Roma Twitter page:

It’s probably a smart move to ensure they didn’t direct it at the official Man United page. They may want to sign Smalling on a permanent basis so it’s a good idea to keep good relations with United.