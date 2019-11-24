Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has provided an update on the future of star player Ryan Fraser amid transfer links with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, both the Reds and the Gunners have been mentioned as admirers of Fraser in recent times, with the Scotland international showing himself to be a top creative talent in recent times.

Although Fraser has suffered a bit of a dip in form this season, he was an assist machine last term, setting up 14 goals for the Cherries in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old’s current contract with Bournemouth is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could soon be set for a free transfer away, while his club could also do well to cash in on him for a reduced fee while they still can this January.

Discussing Fraser’s future, Howe said the club have held talks over trying to persuade him to stay, but they have proven unsuccessful for now.

“We would love him to stay and commit to us but, if not, we need to get the best out of him between now and the end of the season,” Howe is quoted by the Mirror.

“We’ve had conversations with Ryan to try and persuade him to stay but, at the moment, he’s keeping his options open.”

This will be music to the ears of Liverpool, who could do with more depth in attack as the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri perhaps don’t look the best backup options.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could also really do with improving their chance creation after some dire recent performances, with Fraser looking like a player who could help give strikers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette more to work with in the final third.